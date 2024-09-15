Sylvester Stallone's Best Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

Sylvester Stallone has been a Hollywood staple for five full decades at this point. Dating back to his first turn as the underdog boxer Rocky Balboa in 1972's "Rocky," the actor has been a mainstay of the screen. Like any actor who has managed to stay in the game this long, Stallone has had his ups and downs, but he's still here and still relevant more than 50 years later. But what is the best movie that Stallone has ever been in? What is the defining moment of the actor's varied filmography?

Not that Rotten Tomatoes is the be-all, end-all for such a discussion, but the review aggregator is a measuring stick often used in the modern era. Well, according to Rotten Tomatoes, 2015's "Creed" stands tall above the rest of Stallone's films with a 95% approval rating. That is not all that surprising when we break it down (more on that in a moment). What is surprising, however, is that Stallone's second-best movie, per the site's calculation, is 1998's animated "Antz," often remembered as the other animated bug movie from that year alongside Pixar's "A Bug's Life."

The movie that started his biggest franchise, the original "Rocky," sits at the number three spot with a 92% approval rating. Rounding out the top five are a pair of superhero films directed by James Gunn, with "The Suicide Squad" at number four and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at number five. Stallone voiced King Shark in the former, while he played the Ravager Stakar in the latter.

Looking a bit deeper, only 21 of the actor's movies have a "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning they earned at least a 60% grade based on the average critical consensus. Sitting at number 21 on the list is "Demolition Man" at 63%, with 2013's "Escape Plan" missing the cut at just 50%. It's kind of remarkable given that Stallone has appeared in more than 70 movies over the years. It goes to show how hard it is to make something good.