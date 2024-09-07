The 2024 Mexican Drama Series Blowing Up Netflix's Top Charts

Mexican films and TV shows have been a source of consistent success for Netflix. Last year, Netflix subscribers couldn't stop binge-watching "Thursday's Widows," a six-episode Mexican limited series that saw global success on the streamer. Then, in August of 2024, satirical take on a hostage thriller "Non Negotiable" once again gave Mexico a Netflix win, with the film charting in multiple countries around the world.

Now, Netflix is giving us more in the form of 2024's "The Accident," a Mexican drama series that follows families dealing with the loss of three children who perish in a freak bouncy castle accident. Yes, seriously. The 10-episode series is focused on couple Daniela (Ana Claudia Talancón) and Emiliano (Sebastian Martínez), who throw their son, Rodrigo, a birthday party, during which the fateful mishap occurs. The series then follows the various families involved as they accuse each other of negligence and try to determine who's really at fault for their children's deaths.

The incident at the core of this drama might sound a tad absurd, but as Tudum points out, jumpers are "apt to lift off the ground with as little as 15 miles-per-hour winds," and as per the American Meteorological Society, "wind-related bouncy house accidents have caused at least 28 deaths and 479 injuries between 2000 and 2021." But just because the titular mishap is more plausible than you might think, that doesn't necessarily mean "The Accident" is any good — and if the show's Rotten Tomatoes score is anything to go by, it isn't. That said, Netflix audiences have caused "The Accident" to truly take flight. The show is now borne aloft on the winds of binge, becoming yet another worldwide Netflix hit for Mexico.