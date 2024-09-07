Beetlejuice Beetlejuice And Dune Have One (Big, Creepy) Thing In Common

Warning: The ghost with the most is back and so are spoilers. This article discusses plot details from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

When the original "Dune" and "Beetlejuice" debuted within four years of one another in the 1980s, few could've imagined that we'd be sitting here almost 40 years later talking about the newest installments from both franchises — let alone the fact that both have become, well, actual franchises in the years since. The similarities don't stop there, however. Both David Lynch and Tim Burton remain arguably two of our most idiosyncratic filmmakers, lending their own distinct flourishes (both aesthetically and narratively) to each respective film. And both of their efforts have gone on to become classics in their own right, though the immediate and enduring success of Burton's horror-comedy admittedly stands at odds with Lynch's film earning cult-classic status after flopping upon release.

But even before the sequel was ever a glimmer in Burton's eye, "Beetlejuice" fans and "Dune" fans were united by one other commonality between them: those weird, creepy-looking, and eerily similar sandworms. Where "Dune" author Frank Herbert packed in some of the densest lore imaginable into his conception of the sandworms of the desert planet Arrakis, Burton and his writers were happy to leave this particular mystery unsolved. When our recently-deceased protagonists Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) accidentally stray too far from their home, they find themselves transported to what seems like another dimension entirely (in actuality, a kind of netherworld that's meant to be Saturn's moon, Titan) that's infested with giant, bizarre sandworms looking for ghosts to consume.

Naturally, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" returns to this limbo space for even zanier action this time around and, like Michael Keaton's eponymous ghost himself, those hungry sandworms haven't mellowed out one iota since we last saw them.