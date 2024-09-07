Beetlejuice Beetlejuice And Dune Have One (Big, Creepy) Thing In Common
Warning: The ghost with the most is back and so are spoilers. This article discusses plot details from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."
When the original "Dune" and "Beetlejuice" debuted within four years of one another in the 1980s, few could've imagined that we'd be sitting here almost 40 years later talking about the newest installments from both franchises — let alone the fact that both have become, well, actual franchises in the years since. The similarities don't stop there, however. Both David Lynch and Tim Burton remain arguably two of our most idiosyncratic filmmakers, lending their own distinct flourishes (both aesthetically and narratively) to each respective film. And both of their efforts have gone on to become classics in their own right, though the immediate and enduring success of Burton's horror-comedy admittedly stands at odds with Lynch's film earning cult-classic status after flopping upon release.
But even before the sequel was ever a glimmer in Burton's eye, "Beetlejuice" fans and "Dune" fans were united by one other commonality between them: those weird, creepy-looking, and eerily similar sandworms. Where "Dune" author Frank Herbert packed in some of the densest lore imaginable into his conception of the sandworms of the desert planet Arrakis, Burton and his writers were happy to leave this particular mystery unsolved. When our recently-deceased protagonists Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) accidentally stray too far from their home, they find themselves transported to what seems like another dimension entirely (in actuality, a kind of netherworld that's meant to be Saturn's moon, Titan) that's infested with giant, bizarre sandworms looking for ghosts to consume.
Naturally, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" returns to this limbo space for even zanier action this time around and, like Michael Keaton's eponymous ghost himself, those hungry sandworms haven't mellowed out one iota since we last saw them.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice keeps the sandworm mystery alive
If you were afraid that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" would take the typical legacy-sequel approach and end up over-explaining all of its biggest and most inexplicable lore, worry not. While the sequel may repeat many of the same narrative beats as the original (some might accuse it of playing things safe, but our own Jacob Hall felt otherwise in his review for /Film), one pitfall it steadfastly avoids it the temptation to tone down any of the material's inherent oddities. The afterlife is as bizarre as ever and, while we do get dialogue confirming that this worm-ridden realm is a moon of Saturn, the sandworms themselves are never actually stripped of their mystique. And all those questions moviegoers may have had when they saw the original "Beetlejuice" — where they come from, what their purpose is, and more — remain just as stubbornly unanswered.
In a weird way, that makes the "Beetlejuice" sandworms feel like such a perfect companion to the ones featured in "Dune." As much as the Lynch movie and director Denis Villeneuve's two adaptations rely on intricate world-building details, both similarly hold up the sandworms to near-mythic status. The indigenous inhabitants of Arrakis consider the sandworms equal to their god Shai-Hulud, which means that viewers are likewise perceiving these massive creatures at a distant remove. The "Beetlejuice" movies take that even further to the next level, not even bothering to explain the broadest strokes of these colorful beasts. After all, when you have Burton's (and Lynch's) visual flair at your disposal, you might as well let that eye-popping imagery do all the talking.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is now playing in theaters.