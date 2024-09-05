T'Challa Faces Another Fan-Favorite Marvel Hero In Ultimate Black Panther #8 [Exclusive Comic Preview]

Marvel Comics' new "Ultimate" universe (labeled as Earth-6160 for you canon nerds) has already seen some radical character reinventions. Reed Richards became not Mister Fantastic, but a benevolent (if mentally scarred) Doctor Doom. Peter Parker receives his spider-powers not as a wallflower teenager, but as a middle-aged family man. The fresh start is what makes "Ultimate Marvel" some of the most accessible and exciting comics the company is publishing right now.

"Ultimate Black Panther" by Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli features some of the least changed characters and some of the most so. Like in the classic Marvel Comics, Wakanda is an isolationist African country with advanced technology thanks to its reserves of super-metal vibranium. When King T'Chaka falls, his son T'Challa steps up to lead Wakanda as the Black Panther.

His opponents, though, are a new spin on Marvel hero Moon Knight. Instead of a lone, Batman-esque vigilante, "Moon Knight" is the name of an army led by warlords Ra (named for the Egyptian god of the sun) and Khonsu (after the god of the moon). The Moon Knight intends to conquer more of Africa, including Wakanda, forcing the nation to step up. Some of T'Challa's new allies include a pair of vigilantes who Marvel true believers will recognize as Killmonger and Storm. (Charles Xavier's X-Men don't exist in this "Ultimate" universe, so Ororo's a solo agent.)

"Ultimate Black Panther" #7 concluded with T'Challa rescuing some of Moon Knight's captives, asking them to chant his name "loud enough for all of Africa [to hear]" and daring Ra & Khonsu to fight him.

The first four pages of "Ultimate Black Panther" #8 (exclusively shared with /Film by Marvel) throw the readers into the now-hot war.