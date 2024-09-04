This Bleak Interpretation Of Blink Twice's Ending Makes The Movie Even Darker

This post contains spoilers for "Blink Twice."

I did not have particularly high expectations for Zoë Kravitz's "Blink Twice," but the longtime actress instantly proved herself as a force to be reckoned with behind the camera with her excellent new thriller. The movie's themes and messages are not subtle (check out our review here), but when a film is this stylish, I find it easy to forgive a bit of bluntness in the storytelling. And despite the movie's candy-colored production design and gorgeous island setting, things get pretty gnarly in paradise. The trigger warning in front of "Blink Twice" may have sparked a controversy, but the things that happen to the women in this movie are truly nightmarish — and that's part of the reason the movie's conclusion is so damn cathartic.

As the film comes to an end, Frida (Naomie Ackie), who is among a group of women who have been lured to this island paradise by tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) to be repeatedly raped and then drugged to make them forget about being assaulted, pulls King from a burning building, saving his life. But this isn't a "turn the other cheek" kind of movie: Frida only saved this prick because she's able to give him a taste of his own medicine by drugging Slater with his own compound and taking over his business empire, forcibly upending a system of power that's kept her subjugated and kept creeps like Slater insulated from the consequences of his actions.

It's a fist-pumping ending, but upon closer inspection, could this movie actually be darker than we originally thought?