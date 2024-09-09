How An SNL Sketch Predicted Kanye West's Infamous Taylor Swift VMAs Interruption

Rapper Kanye West provided quite the entry into pop culture history when he stepped onto the stage of the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to interrupt pop star Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video. In the infamous moment, West spoke into the microphone with Swift still on stage next to him, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" It sparked outrage and memes, and it wouldn't even be the most ludicrous or rude thing West would do in his career. However, perhaps we shouldn't have been surprised — because "Saturday Night Live" saw this coming nearly two years before the incident.

In an episode of "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast," Andy Samberg, Akiva Shaffer, Jorma Taccone, and Seth Meyers looked back on West's appearance in the 33rd season premiere of "SNL" in September 2007. While the podcast primarily focuses on the various SNL Digital Shorts created by The Lonely Island during their tenure on the sketch show, it occasionally veers into more general "SNL" territory, which is how its hosts found themselves discussing this topic. While West wasn't the host of the show, as that honor fell to NBA superstar LeBron James, the rapper did star in his own sketch, in addition to appearing as the musical act. And it's amazing how prescient the sketch turned out to be.

Shaffer takes the time to acknowledge that they're going to talk about West in the context of the time of his appearance without acknowledging the much more controversial behavior he's displayed in recent years. But even in 2007, West was not without somewhat of a reputation, especially when it came to his behavior at awards shows. Indeed, West had been captured on camera being upset that he lost awards, and he even took the stage to express certain statements. This is what prompted Shaffer to write a sketch in which Kanye West interrupts a variety of award shows, from the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to a local pumpkin contest. Again, this was nearly two years before the VMAs that would happen in June of 2009!