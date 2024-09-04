Joaquin Phoenix Will Likely Never Play The Joker Again For A Good Reason

"It was alright when I was younger, to put myself under that kind of duress," Hardy theorized, "but I think as you get into your 40s you have to be more mindful of the rapid training, packing on a lot of weight and getting physical, and then not having enough time to keep training because you're busy filming, so your body is swimming in two different directions at the same time." He noted that losing weight is similarly impactful, saying, "To go from one extreme to another has a cost." Meanwhile, as a younger star with a different perspective on Hollywood's bad habits, Tom Holland has vowed to stay away from roles requiring extreme weight loss after trying it just once.

The solution here seems simple: If Arthur Fleck is going to return for a third "Joker" movie (something Phillips currently doesn't seem open to), Phillips and Phoenix can simply stop focusing so much on his physical body as a representation of the character's twisted mind. We don't have to see someone's rib cage to understand that they're not feeling well, nor does the franchise need to equate its rather romantic vision of mental illness with skinniness. At today's press conference, Phoenix said that his costar Stefani Germanotta –- better known as Lady Gaga –- also lost weight to play the role of Harley Quinn. Unless there's a subplot about Arkham Asylum refusing to serve the inmates food, the punishing body-changing routine feels pretty unnecessary. I hope Phoenix is right, and that he won't end up pushing his body to extremes again for a role. But I also hope that Hollywood gets its act together enough to realize it shouldn't ask him –- or anyone –- to.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" hits theaters on October 4, 2024.