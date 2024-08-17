Joaquin Phoenix Agreed To Return As Arthur Fleck For Joker 2 Under One Condition

One of the most anticipated movies of the fall season is unquestionably "Joker: Folie a Deux." The film serves as a sequel to 2019's "Joker," which became the first R-rated movie in history to cross $1 billion at the box office. It also earned Phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor. That being the case, fans are eager to see Joaquin Phoenix return as the Clown Prince of Crime once more in director Todd Phillips' follow-up. The fact that Lady Gaga is also on board to play a brand new version of Harley Quinn only adds to the intrigue. However, it wasn't a guarantee that Phoenix was going to sign on for a sequel, despite the original's success. Getting the Oscar-winner back came with one major condition.

Speaking with Empire, Phoenix and Phillips discussed the sequel, which is due to hit theaters in October. For Phoenix, he was only willing to come back under the condition that they didn't do something that merely felt safe. "It's the only way that I can do any movie," Phoenix said. "If it doesn't feel like it's dangerous, if there's not a good chance that you're gonna fail spectacularly then ... what's the point?" Phillips also touched on that thread, saying the following:

"That was literally the reason to do it. The only reason Joaquin would even do a sequel is if it felt frightening to him. One thing he really got off on on the first movie was this fear, every day, this nauseous fear of like, 'What are we f***ing doing?' He did not want it to be easy. And he wanted to feel as scared on this one. He goes, 'Well, if I'm gonna do it, I just want to feel that it could not work.'"

The trailers have made it clear that "Joker: Folie a Deux" is anything but safe. It not only looks bigger and bolder than the original, but it's also going to be a musical, which is far from obvious.