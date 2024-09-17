Star Trek's William Shatner Says There's Only One Way He'd Allow An AI-Generated Kirk

Mind you, when it comes to digitally recreating a young William Shatner for "Star Trek," that seal may've already been more than healthily broken. When J.J. Abrams rebooted "Star Trek" with his high-octane 2009 feature film of the same name, he merely recast Kirk with actor Chris Pine. Then, when the creatives behind the TV series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" wanted to include Kirk in its stories, they hired actor Paul Wesley to play the part. Neither the film nor the show, as far as I know, tried to digitally recreate a young Shatner for the role.

Still, seeing as how nostalgia-driven the industry has been for the last 15 years or so, Shatner understands that there may very well be a future "Star Trek" project that would bother to make a digital mannequin of him. Shatner didn't like the idea of a studio developing a fake, AI version of him, as he's still alive and willing to play the part himself. After his death, though, he has a different outlook. In his own words:

"It's an interesting question. [...] The strike was all about getting permission to do that. And so if I'm alive, I don't want AI to do that, but if I'm dead, and they ask my family, and they're going to pay my family very well to sound like me, I would advise them to say yes."

Shatner, it seems, isn't interested in a legacy. He likes working and would happily be paid for his performances, but he's ready to let digital artists take over once he passes. Because he is 93, Shatner — who is sprier than most folk in their 90s — often jokes about being at death's door; at a recent "Star Trek" convention, a fan asked what was next in his career, and he lightheartedly replied, "To die!"

Many actors would prefer their likenesses never be used without their strict participation, and the actors' strike proved it. But if an actor consents before their deaths, and their estate gets to reap the financial benefits, then perhaps studios can dig up corpses to their hearts' content.