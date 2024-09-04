Netflix's Terminator Zero Used The T-800 Because Of A Classic Kyle Reese Line

After years of waiting for their franchise to get back on-track, "Terminator" fans finally have a decent on-screen installment in the long-suffering saga. After several studios tried and failed to right the "Terminator" ship, a savior arrived in the unlikely form of Netflix. The streamer's new "Terminator Zero" anime show is a gorgeous and gruesome eight-episode series that represents showrunner/EP/writer Mattson Tomlin's attempt to inject a bit of horror back into the franchise.

It's an element of the original two movies that has been conspicuously absent from subsequent entries. As the "Terminator" films went on, they increasingly leaned into action blockbuster territory, jettisoning the slasher vibe creator James Cameron established with his 1984 original film, as well as the ambient sense of doom from Cameron's 1991 sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Thankfully, much of that is back in "Zero," which as /Film's BJ Colangelo writes in her review, features Timothy Olyphant's Terminator as "a perfect reminder of just how goddamn horrifying these killing machines are and have always been."

What makes "Zero" truly unique, though, is that Tomlin chose to set the series in Japan — leading to some unforeseen problems for "Terminator Zero' — during an entirely new time period with entirely new characters. What's more, the writer chose to leave John and Sarah Connor out of the narrative entirely, focusing instead on resistance soldier Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno/Toa Yukinari), who's sent back in time to August 1997 to protect scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland/Yûya Uchida). The result is an all-new "Terminator" tale that feels fresh while simultaneously reviving the horror that was so central to the success of the original movies. But it's not just the horror that Tomlinson borrowed from Cameron.