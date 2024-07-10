Terminator Zero's Time-Traveling Hero Has Something In Common With Kyle Reese

For whatever reason, ever since 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," the "Terminator" franchise just hasn't been able to escape its own shadow. Every successive film in the saga has been seemingly unable to reinvigorate the series, and part of the issue has been a persistent desire to recreate and pay homage to the movies that first established the franchise as the gargantuan it is. Whether it was "Terminator Salvation" and its uncanny CGI version of a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, or "Terminator Genisys" attempting to literally revisit the opening scenes of the original "Terminator," the series can't seem to let the past go.

But as fans know all too well, there is no fate but what we make for ourselves. In other words, there's no reason why successive generations need to cling to past iterations to do the source material justice. There's a reason why characters such as Batman and Bond have been able to endure on film for decades, and it has something to do with giving filmmakers free rein to reimagine the source material how they see fit. That seems to be something Mattson Tomlin, showrunner on Netflix's upcoming anime series "Terminator Zero" seems to understand.

While the new series won't abandon the original (and needlessly complex) "Terminator" timeline completely, it will very much tell its own story. Not only will this be the first on-screen entry in the franchise to not revolve around either Sarah or John Connor in any capacity, but Tomlin is actually resurrecting creator James Cameron's original vision for the Terminator. That is to say that the central killer cyborg in this animated series will not be a hulking, chiseled Austrian but a creepy, unremarkable infiltrator. That said, there is one element of the original "Terminator" that it seems Tomlin is keen to emulate.