Steven Spielberg & Julia Roberts May Never Work Together Again After Hook - Here's Why

Julia Roberts and Steven Spielberg only worked together once — on the 1991 film "Hook" — and it was not a pleasant experience for either of them. "Hook," to remind the reader, is a sequel to J.M. Barrie's "Peter Pan" story, imagining what might happen if Pan left Neverland, grew up, and started a family. By Spielberg's vision, Pan would change his name to Peter Banning (Robin Williams), become a boring lawyer, and forget all about his eternal youth as a flying pixie kid.

Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) hasn't forgotten, however, and sends his pirates to Earth to kidnap Banning's children to lure him back to Neverland. The adult Peter is abducted by Tinkerbell (Roberts) and dragged back to his Edenic youth by force. Peter hates Neverland at first — the Lost Boys are too rowdy — but he slowly starts remembering his time as Peter Pan, and eventually begins to revert.

"Hook" is one of the worst films in Spielberg's filmography, and it wasn't terribly well-reviewed; it only has a 29% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Hook" was, however, a smash hit, and a very specific segment of the population — that is: people who were 11 in 1991 — is nostalgically fond of its light adventure and exciting production design. It is beloved and hated in equal measure.

It certainly isn't well-remembered by Roberts and Spielberg who, as the rumor mill has been saying for years, had a tempestuous relationship on the set. On an episode of "60 Minutes," Spielberg noted that it was "a difficult time for us to be working together," which is the most diplomatic way one can describe a bad working relationship. It seems that a lot of their headbutting stemmed from Roberts' own real-life relationship with actor Kiefer Sutherland.