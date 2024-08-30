'Truly Shocking' Vince McMahon Docuseries Coming To Netflix - Here's When You Can Watch It

Netflix shared in a press release that "Mr. McMahon" will have six hour-long episodes, directed by "Tiger King" producer Chris Smith and executive produced by Bill Simmons ("30 for 30"). The series pulls from more than 200 hours of interviews with not only friends, family, and business associates of McMahon's, but also with the man himself prior to his resignation from WWE. The doc series also contains interviews with the journalists who helped break the news of McMahon's allegations, which will help provide context and hopefully help ensure that things don't get too biased in McMahon's favor.

In the release, Smith explained his goal behind the series, to "reveal the true Vince McMahon," saying:

"Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind."

It will be interesting to see how the doc handles the more controversial parts of McMahon's long career and whether it lionizes him or holds him fully accountable for his alleged actions.

A biographical drama about McMahon called "Pandemonium" was in the works as far back as 2017, with Bradley Cooper potentially tapped to play the CEO, but McMahon himself gave that project the axe by 2023 because he couldn't have complete control over how he was depicted. Thankfully, with a documentary like "Mr. McMahon," no one needs WWE approval.

"Mr. McMahon" will premiere globally on Netflix on September 25, 2024.