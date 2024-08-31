Doug Jones Describes Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's Saru Storyline With One Word

At the beginning of "Star Trek: Discovery," the character of Saru (Doug Jones) was a fearful figure. Saru is a Kelpien, a species that had, for many centuries, been raised as a food source for another, hungrier species. Kelpiens had evolved to think like prey, knowing that they would be, at any moment, hunted and processed into meat nuggets. Kelpiens accepted their fate because of a strange quirk of their biology; when Kelpiens reached a certain age, a series of behind-the-ears ganglia began to change color. This indicated that they were about to become feral, turning from gentle farm animals into vicious killers. To prevent this, Saru planned on committing ritual suicide.

It turned out, however, that Kelpien transformation was mere propaganda. When Saru reached maturity, his ganglia fell off, and he was suddenly more confident and open. He went from being fearful all the time to being frank, friendly, open, and optimistic. Eventually, Saru would briefly become the captain of the U.S.S. Discovery, evolving into a gentle and respected authority figure. Saru would, by the fourth season of "Discovery," even engage in a romance with a Vulcan ambassador named T'Rina (Tara Rosling), daring to explore his heart for the first time. The fifth and final season of "Discovery" ended with Saru and T'Rina getting married. Saru came a long way from being a skittish cattle.

CBR spoke with actor Doug Jones about his five years on the newly-concluded "Discovery," and the actor had nothing but good thoughts to share. Now that the show was over, he had some perspective on Saru, and was impressed with how much his character had grown and changed since "Discovery" debuted in 2017. The one word he would use to describe Saru's story? "Satisfied."