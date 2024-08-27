Adam Sandler's Love You Special Faked Mishaps For The Show, But One Altercation Was Real

Adam Sandler has a new comedy special on Netflix available now. It's called "Love You," and it comes six years after the Sandman made quite an incredible comeback to the comedy special scene with his spectacular "100% Fresh," which featured new stand-up bits, goofy songs, and one hell of a lovely tribute to the late, great Chris Farley. Does Sandler still have the goods? The answer is yes, even if the special comes to a screeching halt thanks to a certain buddy of his (you can find out more in my full review over here). But this special comes with a little something extra, courtesy of a gifted filmmaker behind the scenes as director this time.

"Love You" is directed by Josh Safdie, one half of the Safdie brothers filmmaking duo (the other being Benny Safdie, co-star of "Oppenheimer") that gave us the endlessly intense and anxiety-inducing drama "Uncut Gems," featuring a banger of a performance from Adam Sandler himself. The special features a little bit of that signature Safdie chaos in the opening sequence before the show begins. Beyond that, the show's venue was manufactured by Safdie and Sandler to not only appear as a sketchy place for a comedy show, but for several planned mishaps to unfold, creating a bit of a strange vibe for the audience.

Yes, as confirmed by Vulture (who attended the premiere of "Love You" at New York's Paris Theater), Safdie and producer Ronald Bronstein executed a plan to reconfigure the Nocturne Theatre in Glendale, California into a venue where "Safdie and production designer Sam Lisenco basically trashed the place, adding carpeting and upending a two-liter bottle of Coke to give the whole place an off-putting odor (and presumably sticky floors)." As Safdie explained:

"We wanted to make it look like it'd been there for 60 years. It had a real vibe. John Turturro said it was like hanging out in his friend's basement and laughing at his funniest friend."

That vibe also included planning several mishaps that both Sandler and the audience would have to navigate on the spot. Sandler knew odd things were going to happen, but he wasn't sure exactly what those things were. In fact, there's one altercation that pops up around 10 minutes into the special that wasn't actually part of Safdie's plan at all.