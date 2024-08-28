Watch This Steven Spielberg-Produced Classic Before It Leaves Netflix Next Month

This post contains spoilers for the "Back to the Future" trilogy.

Director Robert Zemeckis struggled with creating a successful, financially viable project after helming two films at the onset of his career — 1978's "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" and 1980's "Used Cars" — which were produced by his mentor, Steven Spielberg. Despite being backed by such a bankable stalwart in the industry, Zemeckis' films experienced commercial failure time and again, making it difficult for him to land meaningful work during the early 1980s. However, his longtime collaborator, Bob Gale, teamed up with Zemeckis again to pen the script for a time-travel adventure focused on a teenager and an eccentric scientist, which was rejected by several studios at the time, prompting him to seek support from Spielberg's own production company, Amblin Entertainment. Although Spielberg's involvement was minimal compared to past collaborations, the director joined as an executive producer, allowing the project to take off. Thus, "Back to the Future" was born.

It is an understatement to say that the legacy carried by the "Back to the Future" franchise is phenomenal. These beloved films are forever etched into public consciousness, revisited time and again through the lens of nostalgia and the urge to recapture an elusive aspect of a simpler time. This sentiment is not too different from the kind of emotions some Spielbergian classics evoke, but Zemeckis' trilogy represents the wonders of endless possibilities ... as well as the dangers posed when one tinkers a bit too much with what is meant to be. A groundbreaking combination of pulp science-fiction and heartwarming comedy, the trilogy remains immensely rewatchable despite the genre being saturated with more promising entries today.

If you wish to reacquaint yourselves with the franchise, make sure to watch the "Back to the Future" trilogy on Netflix before it leaves the streaming platform on September 30, 2024.