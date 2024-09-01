One Star Trek Veteran Preferred Another Actor Over Jeri Ryan Playing Seven Of Nine
At the end of the third season of "Star Trek: Voyager," ratings were flagging and Paramount was concerned. The show was competent enough, but it simply wasn't drawing the numbers that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" did before it. To shake up the series, the writers ejected the gentle character of Kes (Jennifer Lien) and replaced her with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), a Borg babe in a skintight catsuit. The show's writers loved Seven of Nine, and the series was restructured to be almost entirely about her. It also didn't hurt that Ryan looked like a magazine cover model and was cinched up in a bust-enhancing corset. Ratings, needless to say, went up.
It's reported in the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, that the cast of "Voyager" initially resented Ryan, as she was suddenly taking up all the best stories and character moments. Ryan gave an excellent performance, but one could see how the other actors felt sidelined by her popularity.
It turns out, as well, that Ryan wasn't one of the preferred actors to play Seven of Nine. Ryan was deeply beloved by the show's co-creators Michael Piller and Jeri Taylor, but the show's third co-creator and "Star Trek" executive producer Rick Berman pictured a character that was a lot more cerebral and thoughtful. He wanted Susan Gobney to play the part. Gibney, Trekkies may remember, appeared in two episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as Leah Brahms, the designer of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Rick Berman wanted Susan Gibney to play Seven of Nine
Leah Brahms is well-remembered by Trekkies for her would-be romantic potential with Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). In the episode "Booby Trap" (October 30, 1989), Geordi was facing an unusual technical problem involving a Promellian Battle Cruiser. It seems the Enterprise would power down unexpectedly, leaving it stranded, potentially indefinitely. Geordi recreated the ship's designer, Leah Brahms, on the holodeck, hoping to glean some insight. The holographic Brahms was given a genial personality, and Geordi ended up kind of falling in love with it.
In the episode "Galaxy's Child" (March 11, 1991), however, Geordi met the real Leah Brahms, and she wasn't so genial. In fact, she was horrified to learn that Geordi had recreated her on the holodeck and shocked him when she informed him that she was already married. They ended up forming an understanding, but romance wasn't in the cards.
Gibney returned to play Captain Erika Benteen for two episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Clearly, Rick Berman liked her, and said that he wanted her to be Seven of Nine as well. "We narrowed it down to three people and Jeri Ryan was not my first choice," he explained. "Jeri Ryan was the first choice of both Jeri Taylor and Michael Piller. My first choice was this wonderful actor who had played Leah Brahms, Susan Gibney. I thought she would be a great Seven of Nine and I was overruled — and probably correctly so."
Who is to say if Gibney would have been better or worse than Ryan. She certainly would have brought something different to the role.
Gibney was never far from Berman's mind, though. As it just so happens, in addition to being considered for Seven of Nine, she was on the short list to play Captain Janeway on "Voyager." In 1996, she also was approached about playing the Borg Queen in the feature film "Star Trek": First Contact." Sadly, the former role went to Kate Mulgrew, and the latter to Alice Krige. Gibney ultimately returned to play Leah Brahms in an episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."