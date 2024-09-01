One Star Trek Veteran Preferred Another Actor Over Jeri Ryan Playing Seven Of Nine

Leah Brahms is well-remembered by Trekkies for her would-be romantic potential with Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). In the episode "Booby Trap" (October 30, 1989), Geordi was facing an unusual technical problem involving a Promellian Battle Cruiser. It seems the Enterprise would power down unexpectedly, leaving it stranded, potentially indefinitely. Geordi recreated the ship's designer, Leah Brahms, on the holodeck, hoping to glean some insight. The holographic Brahms was given a genial personality, and Geordi ended up kind of falling in love with it.

In the episode "Galaxy's Child" (March 11, 1991), however, Geordi met the real Leah Brahms, and she wasn't so genial. In fact, she was horrified to learn that Geordi had recreated her on the holodeck and shocked him when she informed him that she was already married. They ended up forming an understanding, but romance wasn't in the cards.

Gibney returned to play Captain Erika Benteen for two episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Clearly, Rick Berman liked her, and said that he wanted her to be Seven of Nine as well. "We narrowed it down to three people and Jeri Ryan was not my first choice," he explained. "Jeri Ryan was the first choice of both Jeri Taylor and Michael Piller. My first choice was this wonderful actor who had played Leah Brahms, Susan Gibney. I thought she would be a great Seven of Nine and I was overruled — and probably correctly so."

Who is to say if Gibney would have been better or worse than Ryan. She certainly would have brought something different to the role.

Gibney was never far from Berman's mind, though. As it just so happens, in addition to being considered for Seven of Nine, she was on the short list to play Captain Janeway on "Voyager." In 1996, she also was approached about playing the Borg Queen in the feature film "Star Trek": First Contact." Sadly, the former role went to Kate Mulgrew, and the latter to Alice Krige. Gibney ultimately returned to play Leah Brahms in an episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."