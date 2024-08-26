Why Deadpool & Wolverine Doesn't Set Up Future Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been enduring somewhat of a crisis in recent years. In simple terms, it got to the point where we simply had too much of the MCU and it was getting ridiculous (as were the box office profits, which had plummeted in the age of Marvel ubiquity). But aside from the fact that the films and streaming series had become far too numerous, one of the biggest criticisms of modern MCU movies was that many of them seemed designed as mere vehicles to set up the next installment in the gargantuan franchise, sacrificing story and character in favor of furthering the shared universe enterprise itself.

Thankfully, though, a savior has arrived in the form of Ryan Reynolds, whose "Deadpool & Wolverine" has made well over a billion dollars and seemingly proved that there is life in the MCU yet. While it's too early to say whether this really is a turning point for Marvel Studios and its increasingly beleaguered saga, there's absolutely no doubt that Reynolds and his foul-mouthed hero have given fans, and studio head Kevin Feige, hope.

Where this gets interesting for anyone following the MCU story is when you look at how Reynolds and "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy did it. One way of looking at the movie is as a full-on embrace of everything that seemingly brought the MCU to a standstill: the endless fan service, gimmicks over story and character, incessant wisecracks. These were the elements that fans had ostensibly rejected prior to the Merc with the Mouth's latest outing, and yet, here we are. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and the MCU is back.

Leaving aside the question of how Reynolds and co. managed to pull off this trick for now, there is yet another layer to this fascinating paradox. Despite indulging everything that had degraded MCU movies over the past few years and coming out on top regardless, it seems there was one specific element of those films that the "Deadpool & Wolverine" crew were intent upon leaving out.