Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Has One Condition To Return As Kathryn Janeway

The last time Trekkies saw Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) in live-action was via a video call to Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) in 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis." In animation, however, we've been spoiled with the volume of Janeway in recent years. In "Star Trek: Prodigy," a holographic version of Janeway, also played by Mulgrew, served as an ersatz mother figure for the show's teenage protagonists. The real-world Janeway also eventually became involved in the action, and she too was impressed with Dal (Brett Grey), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), and the rest of the Protostar teens, to the point where she helps them apply to Starfleet Academy. In the show's second and final season, Janeway even lead a quest to rescue her old first officer, Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran), and brought the "Prodigy" kids along.

While there are currently no plans to bring Janeway back to "Star Trek" after the end of "Prodigy," Mulgrew, 69, said that she is still open to the idea. After all, ever since 2017, Paramount has been launching new "Star Trek" shows on the regular, with many of them reviving long-moribund characters for new adventures. There was a series called "Star Trek: Picard" devoted to Picard, while "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" recast multiple characters not seen since the original "Star Trek" TV series in 1966. As such, there's not much — other than money — preventing Paramount from asking Mulgrew to step in front of the cameras again as Admiral Janeway.

In a 2022 interview with TrekMovie, Mulgrew laid out a few mandates she would require to accept the role, however. It seems she wouldn't want to come back as a supporting player. It would need to be for a legitimately grand, outsize adventure, even bigger than what Janeway has gone through before.