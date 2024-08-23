How To Watch M. Night Shyamalan's Trap At Home

You know M. Night Shyamalan? That filmmaker who goes around making heightened thrillers that seem to confuse some moviegoers with how off-kilter they are? Well he's back with "Trap," a fantastic new movie that was definitely polarizing to some viewers. I am 100% team "Trap," folks, and I'm not alone. Our own Jeremy Mathai gave the film a pretty positive review, writing: "Trap' is many things at once: a cleverly-constructed thriller centered on the unlikeliest of protagonists, a darkly comedic lark that's much sillier (complimentary) than many will expect, and a twisty genre film verging on B-movie/exploitation territory."

That said, Jeremy felt that "Trap" ran out of steam in its third act. Indeed, the biggest complaints I saw surrounding the film are regarding this third act, which is when "Trap" changes up its primary location and goes into unexpected territory. But I'm here to tell you the third act is, in my humble opinion, the best section of the movie. It's this act that has Shyamalan going wild and crazy and unleashing his signature brand of oddness. In short, I loved "Trap," third act and all, and I can't watch to watch it again at home.

Thankfully, I'll have my chance soon, as "Trap" is headed to digital and Blu-ray. Per Warner Bros., on August 30, 2024, "Trap" "will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home and for 48-hour rental via PVOD on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango At Home, and more." And for folks who prefer physical media (like me!), "Trap" will hit 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 5, 2024.