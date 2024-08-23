How To Watch M. Night Shyamalan's Trap At Home
You know M. Night Shyamalan? That filmmaker who goes around making heightened thrillers that seem to confuse some moviegoers with how off-kilter they are? Well he's back with "Trap," a fantastic new movie that was definitely polarizing to some viewers. I am 100% team "Trap," folks, and I'm not alone. Our own Jeremy Mathai gave the film a pretty positive review, writing: "Trap' is many things at once: a cleverly-constructed thriller centered on the unlikeliest of protagonists, a darkly comedic lark that's much sillier (complimentary) than many will expect, and a twisty genre film verging on B-movie/exploitation territory."
That said, Jeremy felt that "Trap" ran out of steam in its third act. Indeed, the biggest complaints I saw surrounding the film are regarding this third act, which is when "Trap" changes up its primary location and goes into unexpected territory. But I'm here to tell you the third act is, in my humble opinion, the best section of the movie. It's this act that has Shyamalan going wild and crazy and unleashing his signature brand of oddness. In short, I loved "Trap," third act and all, and I can't watch to watch it again at home.
Thankfully, I'll have my chance soon, as "Trap" is headed to digital and Blu-ray. Per Warner Bros., on August 30, 2024, "Trap" "will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home and for 48-hour rental via PVOD on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango At Home, and more." And for folks who prefer physical media (like me!), "Trap" will hit 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 5, 2024.
Trap comes to digital and Blu-ray
In "Trap," Josh Hartnett plays Cooper, a dorky dad who takes his teen daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert to see Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan), a Taylor Swift-like pop star. But ah, this is no normal concert! As it turns out, Cooper is actually a notorious serial killer known as the Butcher. Law enforcement officials don't know who the Butcher is, but they somehow know that he's attending this concert — and they've set up a trap to catch him. After learning about this, Cooper has to use his noggin to find a way out of the concert stadium without getting caught and alerting his daughter to his true nature.
While "Trap" is a thriller, it's also clear that Shyamalan wants us to have fun with this material, which makes "Trap" all the more enjoyable. I genuinely think some people didn't realize this movie was supposed to be funny, and that might be coloring their perceptions of it. As the director told /Film:
"You know, I've always had this penchant for doing dark humor ... 'Signs' was probably one that I added the most humor up to that point. But it's my instinct now and from 'The Visit' on, I've added it into everything. And I think nervous laughter is a really fun thing. And because when we go see the movies in the theater together, it's so joyous to hear everybody laughing and then that turns into gasps and that turns into screams and applause, hopefully."
And while everyone is entitled to their opinion, I think "Trap" will age well. In a few years, people will realize this is a fun movie that deserves more praise. The first step to that reappraisal will be when the film lands at home on digital and Blu-ray. Not only will viewers have a new chance to see the film, but they'll also get to watch the following special features.
- Setting the Trap: A New M. Night Shayamalan Experience
- Saleka as Lady Raven
- Deleted Scenes
- Cooper Gets Stopped by SWAT
- Riley Shows Lady Raven Her Room
- Cooper Takes a Hostage and Slips Away
- Extended Concert Scene: Where Did She Go