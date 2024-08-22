How To Watch Longlegs At Home

"Let me in now, and it can be nice! Make me go now, and I'll have to come back! Not once, not twice, but as many times as I like!" So sings Nicolas Cage's quirky serial killer in Osgood Perkins' recent horror hit "Longlegs," and it makes a catchy marketing slogan for the movie's imminent release on digital platforms. Distributor Neon has announced that you can buy or rent "Longlegs" to watch at home starting Friday, August 23. A physical media release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will follow on September 24, 2024.

There's even better news for people who love watching movies with audio commentaries from the people who made them. The physical release of "Longlegs" will include "feature-length commentary with writer/director Osgood Perkins," who hid all kinds of subliminal details in the movie, and might use the director commentary to reveal some more that we missed. Cast and crew interviews from the set will also be among the bonus features.

Just because "Longlegs" is coming to small screens, doesn't mean it's too late to catch it in theaters, though. The movie was playing in 645 locations around the U.S. last weekend, and is still lingering on some screens if you're willing to hunt it down.