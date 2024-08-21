Chick-Fil-A Is Launching A Streaming Platform And No, This Is Not A Joke, Sorry

Hey, quick question ... what the cluck is happening?

Just as multiple streaming platforms have begun offering subscription bundle plans and the Streaming Wars seem to finally be over — a wildly unexpected force has entered late in the game with hopes of shaking things up, funded not by Big Tech, but by Big Fundamentalist Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken. I swear on my life this is not a headline from The Onion come to life, but as first reported by Deadline, Chick-fil-A is launching its own streaming service. I'm already offering my deepest condolences to the first creative who earns the inevitable call from their reps saying, "Chick-fil-A passed" when their project is rejected.

I, and I cannot stress this enough, absolutely despise this announcement, but I will hate it a little bit less if they're at least willing to commit to the bit and call it "Flick-fil-A." Chick-fil-A's streaming platform is allegedly working with major production companies and even Hollywood studios with a focus on family-friendly entertainment and an emphasis on non-scripted programming. Deadline reports that they're also looking to license and acquire movies and TV shows, so they won't be an "exclusives-only" platform.

There's been no definition of what "family-friendly" means in this context, but given the fast-food chicken place's history of donating to faith-based, anti-LGBTQIA+ hate groups (that only stopped *checks notes* last month), it's safe to assume that "family-friendly" means "conservative." Are we witnessing the second coming of PureFlix? Or are they just building an Eden for movies like "God's Not Dead 2" to live? Regardless, Chick-fil-A has actually been in the entertainment biz for a while, this is just taking it to the next step.

Again, I'm not kidding and I sure wish that I was.