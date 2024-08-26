Here's What Happens When Someone Dies On House Of The Dragon

"Game of Thrones" was already popular by the time we hit the episode "Baelor," but it was Ned Stark's untimely beheading that helped turn the show into one of the biggest cultural events of the 2010s and a series that dominated the conversation for years. After that moment, audiences came to understand that no one was safe, and their list of favorite characters would slowly get shorter and shorter with each brutal death.

As monumental as each death felt on "Game of Thrones," however, behind the scenes there was a whole ritual around them. Said ritual has since been carried over to "House of the Dragon," a prequel/spinoff that promises to keep the death tool high, having already delivered some stunning death scenes in its first two seasons.

Speaking with Variety, Harry Collett (who plays Jace, Rhaenyra's eldest son on the series), talked about his own encounter with death. The character was always likely candidate to be the next one to die a brutal death given season 2's theme of "a son for a son."

"I said to [showrunner] Ryan [Condal], 'I thought this was my time.' And he said, 'Mate, I would have called you!'" the actor explained. "You get something called 'the death call,' so you don't have to do it at the script read in front of everybody, which I think is very nice." This is also quite smart, and can prevent awkward conversations where you're the only one of your co-workers who doesn't know you're out of a job.

"So I was just stressing for no reason, but I'm so thankful that I've got to last a whole other season," Collett continued. "And if I die, I die — I'm thankful to be in it anyway."