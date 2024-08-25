Matt Damon Gave Key Advice To Oppenheimer Co-Star Josh Harnett At The Worst Time Possible

Actor Josh Hartnett has been around for quite awhile, breaking hearts as a teenager in films like "The Faculty" before going on to have a prolific career with quite a bit of range. One might imagine that because of that amount of experience, he's heard every bit of acting advice out there. However, it turns out that Matt Damon had some new advice for him when they worked together on Christopher Nolan's historical drama "Oppenheimer," and it came at the worst time possible.

While on "The Tonight Show" (via Entertainment Weekly), Hartnett shared a story about filming with Damon and revealed that the "Good Will Hunting" actor had some advice that came a bit too late, which made it pretty darn moot. Thankfully, he said that Damon also gave him plenty of great acting advice and that he learned a lot from their time working together — except, again, for just that one thing...