There Are Only Two Perfect Alain Delon Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

The legendary, and legendarily handsome, international movie star Alain Delon passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024. He was 88.

Delon was best known for playing heavies and tough guys, but he had incredible range, portraying all kinds of roles in his 60-plus-year career. Most American film students have experienced the bolt of electricity seeing Delon for the first time in an acclaimed international hit like René Clément's Tom Ripley adaptation "Purple Noon," or Luchino Visconti's "Rocco and his Brothers" (1960) or the same director's massive historical epic "The Leopard" (1963). Delon made several films with Clément (including "The Joy of Living," "The Joy House," and "Is Paris Burning?"), and was often paired with most of the best European directors of his generation, including Michelangelo Antonioni (he was in "L'Eclisse"), Louis Malle ("Spirits of the Dead"), Joseph Losey ("The Assassination of Trotsky"), Agnès Varda ("One Hundred and One Nights"), and even Jean-Luc Godard ("New Wave"). Anyone with a subscription to the Criterion Channel has likely seen several Alain Delon movies without even trying.

Perhaps most notably, Delon made three films with the undisputed master of film noir: Jean-Pierre Melville. Delon played the sexy-as-f*** Jef Costello in the hitman film "Le Samouraï." He also appeared in the 1960 crime film "Le Cercle Rouge" and the cop movie (and Melville's last) "Un Flic." One could argue that the French New Wave helped define the modern idea of cinematic "cool," and that Delon (along with Jean-Paul Belmondo) served as the concept's poster boys.

Curiously, only two of Delon's movies have 100% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and only one of those two was listed above. Even "The Leopard" has detractors.