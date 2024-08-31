The Kurt Russell Classic That Needs To Become A TV Series, According To Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell has played supporting roles in so many films and TV shows, he once wrote a fictionalized autobiography — "Make Love! The Bruce Campbell Way" — about how his biggest possible break would be playing a sage-like doorman in a high-profile Hollywood drama starring Richard Gere and Renée Zellweger. In the fake Hollywood movie, Campbell would be the character to dole out advice to the lead characters and get their lives on track. It's telling that Campbell, even in a fictional version of Hollywood, didn't cast himself as the leading man.

Of course, Campbell has rarely been romantic about acting. He takes his craft seriously, but sees it more as a blue-collar profession than a heady art that requires years of study. Given that Campbell started his career getting splashed with fake blood in a series of zero-budget monster movies, this attitude is understandable. The ironic twist in "Make Love!" is that Campbell's presence on a boring Hollywood production inspires the stars and director to start including more violence and monster action. In Campbell's estimation, he can't seem to escape his monster movie roots.

His "blue collar" attitude, of course, means that Campbell is constantly open to work, and would be happy to take any regular gig that would assure a steady paycheck. As such, when he spoke with Collider in July 2024, Campbell suggested he should be allowed to reprise his role as Coach Boomer in Mike Mitchell's underrated 2005 superhero film "Sky High." He felt the premise of "Sky High" was strong enough to carry a TV series, and that there was no reason it shouldn't be on streaming already.