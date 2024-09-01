The Vulcan Tip Leonard Nimoy Gave To A Star Trek Newcomer In The Search For Spock

Leonard Nimoy's 1984 film "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" is one of the most significant — and tragic — films in the "Star Trek" franchise. Recall that Spock (Nimoy) died at the end of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," and that his body was launched onto the surface of the newly-created Genesis planet.

In "The Search for Spock," however, circumstances led Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) to believe that Spock could be resurrected. For one, Spock shunted a copy of his consciousness into the brain of Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) shortly before his death. Also, the Genesis world, given its propensity for hyper-fast evolution, managed to create an infant clone of Spock's body, a fact discovered by Saavik (Robin Curtis) and Kirk's son David (Merritt Butrick). Kirk feels that if he can retrieve the living Spock body and use an oblique Vulcan ritual to reunite Spock's consciousness with it, his friend can be brought back from the dead.

The problem is, Kirk has to sacrifice everything to do this. He attracts the ire of a power-hungry Klingon named Kruge (Christopher Lloyd) who not only murders David in a hostage situation, but also infiltrates the U.S.S. Enterprise, forcing Kirk to blow it up. "Star Trek III" is a tale of what happens when Kirk and co. do something for purely selfish reasons.

Saavik is a key player in "Search," as she is present for David's death, and it was she who kept Spock's body alive during a hostage situation. Curtis hadn't any exposure to "Star Trek" prior to "Search," but knew she would need advice on how to play a Vulcan. Luckily, Nimoy gave her a single piece of direction that helped immensely. Speaking to StarTrek.com in 2024, Curtis said she learned that all Vulcans are imminently wise.