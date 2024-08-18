Alien: Romulus' Best Moment Solves A Decades-Old Franchise Problem

Spoilers aren't in the best interests of the Company, but that's never stopped us before. Warning: This article discusses major plot details from "Alien: Romulus."

Ever since the synthetic Ash (played by the late, great Ian Holm) first described the Xenomorph as the "perfect organism" in 1979's "Alien," one of cinema's greatest villains was officially born and carved out a place in history with its acid blood. Over four decades later, however, it almost seems as if forces far beyond our control have combined to try and take any sense of mystique or awe out of these existentially terrifying foes. "Aliens" lived up to its title by turning the lone killing machine from the original into a swarm of "bugs" — an unnerving choice, admittedly, but one that couldn't help but prove how mortal they were after all. "Alien 3" opted for a more animalistic approach, to mixed results. "Alien Resurrection," meanwhile, turned this biomechanical beauty into the saddest, most pathetic-looking Xeno/human hybrid you've ever seen. Even Ridley Scott's two prequels (which we here at /Film generally defend) contrived to add an origin story into the mix, stripping away any sense of mystery in the process.

While the other sequels are easy enough to dismiss, the added wrinkle of "Aliens" has been much tougher to reconcile. Although rightfully considered one of the best action flicks of all time, that exact genre sensibility also had one inevitable side effect. By establishing that the dreaded Xenomorph could be killed by simple guns and bullets, much of the tension and stakes inherent in the premise instantly vanished. This complaint has lingered all these years later, but "Alien: Romulus" may have finally found a solution. In one show-stopping action sequence, writer/director Fede Álvarez proves there's more than one way to weaponize a Xeno.