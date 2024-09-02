The Best Season Of Game Of Thrones, According To Rotten Tomatoes

For some, "Game of Thrones" season 4 might be best remembered as the Oberyn Martell season. Appearing in the season 4 premiere for the first time, Pedro Pascal's Dornish prince instantly became one of the most interesting characters in the sprawling ensemble, and his arc, from a small council member to becoming Tyrion Lannister's unlikely champion in trial by combat against The Mountain, and ultimately getting his eyes gouged out and his skull smashed because of his own pride in the eighth episode of the season, is yet another of George R.R. Martin's terrific subversions of fantasy archetypes.

Season 4 also featured the so-called Purple Wedding in its second episode, in which the sadistic Joffrey Baratheon marries Margaery Tyrell but is poisoned to death at his own celebration. In the weakest plotline of the season, Daenerys Targaryen realizes ruling Slaver's Bay is harder than it looks. In the North, Jon Snow fights the mutineers at Craster's Keep, and at the end of the season, fights to protect Castle Black from the invading Wildling army, while his lover, Ygritte, is killed by the young Olly. (Remember that huge secret scythe embedded into The Wall that takes out the Wildling climbers? So rad.)

Meanwhile, Bran wargs into Hodor and the group continues to head North, where Jojen Reed eventually dies during a fight with skeleton creatures and Bran meets up with the Three-Eyed Raven. And finally, three delightful pairings persist throughout the season: Lady Brienne and Podrick Payne team up to find and protect Sansa Stark after Joffrey's poisoning, Arya Stark and The Hound continue their journey across Westeros, and Bronn teaches Jaime Lannister how to fight lefty since his right hand was chopped off.

Obviously, that's just a smattering of the storylines that take place across the fourth season. (Littlefinger also shoves Lysa Arryn through the moon door at The Eyrie!) Hot damn, when this show was good, it was the best. Is it time for a rewatch?