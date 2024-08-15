What Does The Upside Down From Stranger Things Smell Like? Bath & Body Works Has The Answer
At the end of the fourth season of "Stranger Things," the dark, desolate wasteland known as the Upside Down was starting to creep into the real world. What kind of ramifications will this have for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana in the upcoming fifth season? We're not sure yet, but it's probably not going to be safe. However, perhaps the most important question is: what does the Upside Down even smell like? Sure, the supernatural plane that trapped Will Byers is undoubtedly dangerous, as it's home to creatures like the terrifying Demogorgon. But if the Upside Down smells abysmal, then that's even worse.
Thankfully, we'll be able to experience the smell of the Upside Down soon enough. Bath & Body Works has announced an official "Stranger Things" collaboration that includes candles, hand soaps, and sanitizing gel, as well as some cool and functional accessories to use and display these unique smellscapes. The new fragrances give us the woodsy and smoky scents of the Upside Down, the floral smells of a Demogorgon, and the musky smell of Eddie Munson's leather jacket from "Stranger Things" season 4.
The smells of the Upside Down and beyond
Here's how Bath & Body Works describes the new fragrances inspired by the "Stranger Things" series:
- The Upside Down: With notes of mossy stone, smoky birch tree and eerie fog was inspired by the duality of two worlds — the fragrance inspired by the Hawkins woods and packaging features the iconic vines found in The Upside Down.
- The Demogorgon: With notes of black orchid petals, spicy cedarwood, and dark patchouli is a floral-forward fragrance, inspired by the predatory creature's open mouth, which resembles a flower. The packaging features the head of the Demogorgon and spores that are found in The Upside Down.
- Eddie's Leather Jacket: With notes of black leather, soft musk, and smoked suede rounds out the collection and was created to answer the question: what does Eddie smell like? The packaging incorporates the leather texture and patches from Eddie Munson's jacket as well as the guitar he plays as the frontman of his band, Corroded Coffin.
Apologies in advance to those who were hoping that Eddie's jacket would also have the smell of Joseph Quinn. He's so hot right now, and he has an idea for how to come back to "Stranger Things" too.
All of these fragrances are available as candles and hand soaps, but the wallflower fragrance bulbs and sanitization gel is only available with the Upside Down scent. The single-wick candle only comes in the Upside Down fragrance as well, and it will cost $16.95, but the three-wick candles come in all scents, and they'll be $29.95 each. As for the hand soaps, they'll be $8.95 each.
Stranger Things Bath & Body Works accessories are coming too
Plus, Bath & Body Works has some twisted ways to use and display these "Stranger Things" smells. If you keep sanitization gel on the go, there's an assortment of PocketBac holders for those tiny bottles (seen above), including the Demogorgon's wide open face-mouth ($9.95), a retro cassette tape that plays the "Stranger Things" theme ($14.95), and a light-up Christmas lights version ($14.95). For those using the wallflowers, there's also a Demogorgon wallflower nightlight for $36.95, while the fragrance bulbs for it are $7.95 each.
If you're a candle person, there are a couple gnarly ways to display your "Stranger Things" flames. There's a light-up vines candle holder (for $49.95), as well as one that features silhouettes of the kids riding bikes while a Demogorgon lurks in the Upside Down (for $79.95).
All of the "Stranger Things" items from Bath & Body Works will be available while supplies last starting on August 22, 2024, both in-store nationwide and online, with the latter going on sale around 6:15am ET. Enjoy the smells!