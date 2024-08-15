What Does The Upside Down From Stranger Things Smell Like? Bath & Body Works Has The Answer

At the end of the fourth season of "Stranger Things," the dark, desolate wasteland known as the Upside Down was starting to creep into the real world. What kind of ramifications will this have for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana in the upcoming fifth season? We're not sure yet, but it's probably not going to be safe. However, perhaps the most important question is: what does the Upside Down even smell like? Sure, the supernatural plane that trapped Will Byers is undoubtedly dangerous, as it's home to creatures like the terrifying Demogorgon. But if the Upside Down smells abysmal, then that's even worse.

Thankfully, we'll be able to experience the smell of the Upside Down soon enough. Bath & Body Works has announced an official "Stranger Things" collaboration that includes candles, hand soaps, and sanitizing gel, as well as some cool and functional accessories to use and display these unique smellscapes. The new fragrances give us the woodsy and smoky scents of the Upside Down, the floral smells of a Demogorgon, and the musky smell of Eddie Munson's leather jacket from "Stranger Things" season 4.