Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher Is Winning Double In Netflix's Top Charts

Tom Cruise is one of the world's biggest movie stars, and he's demonstrating that right now on Netflix. The actor has not one, but two movies dominating the top ten charts on the streamer at the moment. What's more, both movies are from the same franchise. No, it's not "Mission: Impossible." Rather, it's Cruise's turn as Jack Reacher that's getting a second look on Netflix, with his two films playing the Lee Childs character both being streamed by millions of viewers as we speak.

As of this writing, 2012's "Jack Reacher" and 2016's "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" are both firmly in the list of the top ten most-streamed movies on Netflix, sitting at the number seven and five spots, respectively. It's fascinating, given that Cruise has since been replaced as the character by Alan Ritchson in Prime Video's "Reacher" TV show. Has the popularity of that show helped fuel interest in the franchise in general? Or is this just a situation where Cruise's popularity extends even to movies that probably rank in the middle of the pack relative to his overall filmography?

Beyond that, it's interesting that "Never Go Back" is trending above the first film in the franchise since the sequel was not as well received critically or commercially as its predecessor, with "Never Go Back" director Ed Zwick personally taking a percentage of the blame for its perceived shortcomings. It's entirely possible that audiences who missed the sequel are now taking the opportunity to get caught up with something that passed them by several years ago. In any event, it's further proof that Cruise remains one of the most bankable stars we have.