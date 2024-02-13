Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Director Knows Who To Blame For The Movie's Failure

Zwick is quick to state that, despite the film's reception, he thoroughly enjoyed making "Never Go Back," and subtly points out another point of contention that audiences seemed to have with both his and McQuarrie's films:

"I had a wonderful time working with Cobie Smulders, and I certainly don't blame Tom for not being six two — as the novelist Lee Child described his protagonist — and should Tom happen to call about making a third movie together, I'll definitely pick up."

That pesky height difference has been a sticking point for far too many people ever since Cruise was first announced for the role of Reacher back in 2011. Fan outcry has sadly been an issue with casting news since at least the late 1980s when so many whiny people were vocally upset about Michael Keaton landing the role of Batman. At first, the backlash over Cruise taking on the Reacher role seemed to be just another example of this phenomenon, yet the 2012 film didn't completely silence these complaints (even though it should have) and there are still a number of people who believe Cruise should have never been given the part at all. It's perhaps this petulant, pedantic nonsense that truly hurt the theatrical release of "Never Go Back," and maybe Zwick is just being diplomatic in blaming himself as well as one aspect of the movie that, contrary to his remarks, is pretty successful.

In any case, Zwick is obviously game for more Jack Reacher should it ever happen, a likelihood that is honestly pretty low given the Prime series' success. Still, never say never, and I feel qualified enough to say that not only will Cruise and Zwick continue to make more films (possibly with each other!), but Ritchson will very likely not be the last actor to play Jack Reacher. For whichever actor is standing in his shoes, it's the character of Reacher that looms large.