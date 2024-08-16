11 Major Horror Franchise Revivals, Ranked

On its face, "The Exorcist: Believer" really should have worked. Director David Gordon Green was no longer a stranger to the world of horror remakes, thanks to a movie that is much higher on this list. And 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of "The Exorcist," which is among the most iconic and beloved horror films to ever be released. Certainly Green's past successes made the prospect of a revival of the exploits of the demon Pazuzu and the humans it terrorizes appealing to Universal Pictures, which snatched up the rights to a potential trilogy for $400 million back in 2021. Yet even despite the low budget of "Believer" and its solid box-office take around the globe, the movie was so poorly received that Universal seemingly scrapped its plan for follow-ups and is already working with director Mike Flanagan on an entirely new story.

"Believer" itself is mostly just very flat and uninspired, no matter how hard Leslie Odom Jr. tries to sell the lead character's crisis of faith and how it affects his possessed daughter as well as a family friend. There's maybe no worse mistake this film makes than dragging Ellen Burstyn back as Chris McNeil to offer the new lead guidance about how to combat Pazuzu, only for her to be promptly taken out of commission by the demon except for an unnecessary and shameless bit of nostalgia that serves as the film's final shot. We should all be glad that "Believer" won't be getting any sequels.