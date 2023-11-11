Why Halloween 2018's Big Climactic Showdown Was Completely Reshot

According to Bernstein's book, the scripted ending originally involved Judy Greer's character, Karen, shooting Michael Myers with a crossbow instead of a gun. "We knew we wanted Karen, the person who has denounced violence, to shoot Michael," cinematographer Michael Simmonds said. The original ending also took place at Laurie Strode's target range, with Michael sitting by himself, surrounded by mannequins Laurie used for target practice.

"In the original script, it was a lot more ambiguous," said John Passarella, the author of the novelization of "Halloween," in an interview with We Watched A Movie. "After I read it I emailed my editor I said, 'Are you sure this is the final script?' I almost felt like I was missing a couple of pages because I'd been told or expected that this was it. This was the end ... Michael is just sitting in that area where Laurie has the mannequins for shooting practice. He's just breathing heavily and it's like, is he going to eventually die? Or is he gonna stand up and be fine?"

James Jude Courtney, who played Michael Myers, recalled filming that version of the scene in Bernstein's book:

"David [Gordon Green] said, 'Okay, Jim, I'm going to play the song I think I want to use to tag the film. I want you to listen to the music, and go with it.' During the song, at a certain point, I started feeling like I was coming back to life. My body started to rise, and I felt like I was being renewed. When they yelled 'Cut!' I looked up and the entire crew was just off-camera, in a 360-degree circle around me, applauding. I've never, ever felt that kind of love before. I stood up, and [FX artist] Christopher [Allen Nelson] came over and took the mask off, and said, 'Look around. Take it in.' And I looked in the eyes of these beautiful people, who had just worked their asses off, and they were smiling, and I was speechless. All I could say was, 'I love you'."

That sounds like a lovely moment, and it marked the end of principal photography. But as anyone who has seen the final movie knows, that's not what the actual film looks like.