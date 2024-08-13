Why James Wan Is The Perfect Fit For A Creature From The Black Lagoon Remake

There are classic films, then there are all-time classics that are damn near untouchable. Such is the case with Universal's "Creature from the Black Lagoon." First released in 1954, director Jack Arnold's heralded creature feature is among the most acclaimed of the Universal Monsters classics, right up there with "Bride of Frankenstein." While the film is close to untouchable, a modern horror master is going to take a crack at it anyway.

We recently learned that James Wan ("Saw," "The Conjuring") is developing a "Creature from the Black Lagoon" remake that he intends to direct. This would be his return to horror following the release of last year's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." More than that, one could argue it's the most bold creative risk Wan has taken in his wildly successful career. It's hard to picture anyone better suited to the job than Wan. In so many ways, he feels like the perfect man for the job.

For those who perhaps haven't seen the original, it centers on a group of scientists exploring the Amazon River who stumble upon a missing link in the form of a human-looking creature. They plan to capture it and study it, but the creature has plans of his own. The film features some truly groundbreaking underwater scenes, as well as creature effects that hold up to this day.

We've seen near-countless examples of these Universal Monsters classics being reinvented for audiences of a new generation, but they don't always work out, with 2017's "The Mummy" serving as the prime example. Yet, it often does work out, just as it did with 1999's "The Mummy." It's all about the execution and a filmmaker having a reason to revive the property. Wan is at a point in his career where he could probably do just about anything he wants. One has to assume that he has a damn good reason to will this movie into existence.