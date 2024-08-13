Crisis On Infinite Earths: The Mark Hamill Joker Voice Controversy, Explained

In the build-up to the release of "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three," the most intriguing detail was learning "Crisis" would feature the late Kevin Conroy voicing Batman one last time, having recorded his lines before his passing in 2022. Sweetening the news, it was subsequently announced that Conroy would be acting against Mark Hamill as Joker, if only for a moment. Their shared cameo recreates the animation style of "Batman: The Animated Series" (down to Gotham City's red sky), the 1992 cartoon where Conroy and Hamill first played Batman and the Joker.

But when I went to watch the scene, feeling I owed Mr. Conroy a peek at his Batman final curtain, my eyebrow shot up. The Joker in the scene did not sound like Mark Hamill. The cadence was there, but not the vocal quality. But the film's credits insisted it was Hamill, so I shrugged and brushed it off as his voice changing after he's been voicing the Joker for 30 years.

Turns out, it wasn't Hamill. The temp vocal track recorded for Joker's performance was mistakenly left in the movie when it was sent out for digital and physical release. A temp track is a recording of a film's audio (such as music or character dialogue) used as a placeholder in the editing process. Such tracks are always meant to be swapped out with the final audio, but an oversight in production meant Hamill's lines as the Joker were left out.

Warner Bros. supplied the following statement to /Film (via Rafael Motamayor):