Kevin Conroy's Final Batman Performance Won't Be In The Suicide Squad Video Game

Kevin Conroy's performance as Bruce Wayne and Batman remains the most accurate and perfect portrayal of the Caped Crusader. The late actor didn't need to fake a deep voice to turn on the Batman, or a voice modulator to appear threatening. He didn't need to be silly to be funny. With just his voice — and a team of skilled animators — he managed to bring to life a Bruce Wayne who is cool and suave, along with a Batman who is scary yet inspiring, strong yet vulnerable. When Conroy finally was able to play the character in live-action, he even managed to add a darker and more violent side to the character.

Conroy's take on Batman defined the character for a generation. This also made the news that Conroy's last performance as the world's greatest detective would be in the "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" video game rather conflicting. When the game was released in early access this month and players got to reach the end of the game when you, well, kill every member of the Justice League, there was controversy online. Fans complained about the game's portrayal of Batman, the fight against him, and its end result.

Good news, though! It seems that won't be Conroy's final performance as Batman. According to a report by IGN, "Kill the Justice League" is, in fact, the last time gamers will hear Conroy as the Caped Crusader in a video game. However, he has two other posthumous performances in upcoming Batman-related movies and TV shows.