Kevin Conroy's Final Batman Performance Won't Be In The Suicide Squad Video Game
Kevin Conroy's performance as Bruce Wayne and Batman remains the most accurate and perfect portrayal of the Caped Crusader. The late actor didn't need to fake a deep voice to turn on the Batman, or a voice modulator to appear threatening. He didn't need to be silly to be funny. With just his voice — and a team of skilled animators — he managed to bring to life a Bruce Wayne who is cool and suave, along with a Batman who is scary yet inspiring, strong yet vulnerable. When Conroy finally was able to play the character in live-action, he even managed to add a darker and more violent side to the character.
Conroy's take on Batman defined the character for a generation. This also made the news that Conroy's last performance as the world's greatest detective would be in the "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" video game rather conflicting. When the game was released in early access this month and players got to reach the end of the game when you, well, kill every member of the Justice League, there was controversy online. Fans complained about the game's portrayal of Batman, the fight against him, and its end result.
Good news, though! It seems that won't be Conroy's final performance as Batman. According to a report by IGN, "Kill the Justice League" is, in fact, the last time gamers will hear Conroy as the Caped Crusader in a video game. However, he has two other posthumous performances in upcoming Batman-related movies and TV shows.
Kevin Conroy's final Batman performance
According to IGN, Conroy will next be heard in Bruce Timm's upcoming return to TV animation, "Batman: Caped Crusader." The show moved to Prime Video following David Zaslav's big Warner Bros. massacre of 2022. At this point, it is unclear whether Conroy will specifically play Batman, although the actor did record for the show before his death in 2022.
The other project Conroy recorded lines for is "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three," the last of a trilogy of animated films adapting the iconic comic book crossover event of the same name that changed the medium forever. "Part One" focused on Flash and the early days of the Tomorrowverse's Justice League, before introducing the threat of an anti-matter wave destroying universes. IGN reports that the final part in the trilogy will bring back Conroy as none other than his Bruce Wayne/Batman from "Batman: The Animated Series." This sounds like a fantastic idea, allowing the film to do for different animated DC TV and movie universes what the Arrowverse's take on "Infinite Earths" did for the various live-action DC TV universes.
Conroy's mark on the Caped Crusader won't be forgotten, and it is good to know that his final appearance as the iconic character won't be as just another bad guy in a video game.