Kevin Conroy's Batman And Mark Hamill's Joker Will Share The Animated Screen One More Time

Arguably the best Batman and Joker combo in history is getting back together one last time, and the reunion comes as a pretty sizable surprise. Mark Hamill will once again reprise his role as The Joker alongside the late Kevin Conroy's Batman. Conroy voiced the Caped Crusader for decades, from "Batman: The Animated Series" in the early '90s through Conroy's much-too-early death in 2022. We knew Conroy's voice would be used as Batman once again, and now it has been confirmed that Hamill will be reuniting with his former co-star in one of Conroy's final posthumous performances.

According to IGN, Hamill's Joker and Conroy's Batman are both set to appear in the upcoming "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three." The first part of the adaptation of the classic DC Comics storyline has already been released, with part two arriving in April. It's a big multiverse story, which is allowing Warner Bros. to revisit many performances from past DC animation projects. That storyline is also allowing for this welcome reunion to take place. The film will conclude what has been dubbed the Tomorrowverse, which kicked off with 2020's "Superman: Man of Tomorrow." (We've previously written about the correct order to watch the DC Universe animated original movies, so check that out if you ever want to dive into the entire experience.)

The rest of the cast for the third installment includes Corey Stoll (Lex Luthor), Brian Bloom (Adam Strange and Sidewinder), Elysia Rotaru (Black Canary), Armen Taylor (Jay Garrick), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah), Dean Winters (Captain Storm), Jason Spisak (Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed), Brett Halton (Batlash and Captain Atom), Ashly Burch (Nightshade and Queen Mera), and Katee Sackhoff (Poison Ivy).