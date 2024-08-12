Borderlands Co-Creator Has A Surprising Response To The Movie's Failure

One of the co-creators of the "Borderlands" franchise has weighed in on the failure of the recently-released movie based on the series of beloved video games. The response is certainly a little bit surprising, leaving much to discuss. Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox Software, the developer behind the games, took to Twitter over the weekend after director Eli Roth's film was met with universally terrible reviews en route to bombing at the box office. Pitchford indirectly shared his thoughts on the matter, in a way.

So what you're saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done. I'm super flattered! We're working extra hard four you on what's next.... — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) August 10, 2024

"So what you're saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done. I'm super flattered! We're working extra hard four you on what's next...." Pitchford said on Twitter.

There's a lot to unpack there, but let's start with the first chunk. Pitchford, who is credited as an executive producer on the movie, is acknowledging the dreadful response to "Borderlands," choosing to interpret that as people loving the games rather than hating the movie. Pitchford is also respectfully acknowledging the movie's stacked cast, which includes Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside the likes of Kevin Hart and Jack Black. He also, not so subtly, is hinting at the long-rumored "Borderlands 4" video game.

Pitchford has little choice but to try and take it all in stride. The "Borderlands" movie was in development for nearly a decade before Lionsgate finally got it off the ground. Unfortunately, as it exists, the project is a trainwreck. Critics and audiences alike have roundly rejected Roth's interpretation of the treasured source material, resulting in arguably the biggest box office bomb of 2024 thus far.