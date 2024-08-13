One Dragonstone Prop In House Of The Dragon Season 2 Demands A Closer Look

George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" book series and subsequent television series adaptations have a fascinating relationship with dragons. There are plenty of exciting, fantastical, and beloved films about dragons, but few have packed as much lore and symbolism into their dragons as the ones on "GoT" and "House of the Dragon." These flying creatures are capable of devastating power, allowing dragonriders the ability to destroy entire cities and armies without struggle. Those who were able to tame dragons — namely, the Targarayens — were able to forge a dynasty of power and rule. Dragons are essentially nuclear weapons in the Seven Kingdoms, which means no other royal family stands a chance against those who are armed with these awesome beasts. At least, that's how they are in "House of the Dragon."

Over a century later, in "Game of Thrones," dragons are viewed as symbols of liberation. When Daenerys Targaryen mothered three dragons, the first in over 100 years, they became beacons of hope for the oppressed. That yes, even a banished princess sold into chains could pursue freedom and regain power. When dragons die, their bones are often put on display to honor their sacrifice, as well as to remind people of their large stature and great vigor.

In season 2 of "House of the Dragon," Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen speaks with her son, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, about Aegon the Conqueror's dream — named the Song of Ice and Fire. Behind her is a gigantic skull of a dragon that eagle-eyed fans correctly flagged as Meraxes, the dragon of Queen Rhaenys Targaryen, confirmed by the Westerosies news source.