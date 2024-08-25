Why George Lucas Didn't Allow Steven Spielberg To Direct A Star Wars Movie

A common misconception about the original "Star Wars" trilogy is that all the films were all directed by creator George Lucas. Yes, Lucas directed the first movie, and he was the main creative voice behind "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," but those latter two films were directed by Irvin Kershner and Richard Marquand, respectively. Kershner proved a great choice, as his skill at getting emotional performances out of his actors made a strong counter to Lucas' famously stiff approach to all things human. Marquand was a little more questionable; personally, I'd have preferred it if David Lynch had given us his "Star Wars" spin.

Despite "Empire" being arguably the best movie in the franchise, Lucas did not take the right lesson from it: he went on to direct the three prequel films himself, with infamously bad results. Suddenly we were getting longwinded, nonsensical action sequences and terrible acting, even from proven great performers. It's hard not to wonder what would've happened if Lucas had once again let somebody else take the wheel, perhaps someone like director Steven Spielberg.

In a 2012 interview, Spielberg admitted that directing "Star Wars" was something he would've been interested in. "I've asked [Lucas]. He won't let me do one," he reportedly said. "I wanted to do one 15 years ago, and he didn't want me to do it. I understand why –- 'Star Wars' is George's baby. It's his cottage industry and it's his fingerprints. He knows I've got 'Jurassic Park' and 'Raiders.' But George has 'Star Wars' and I don't think he feels inclined to share any of it with me."