Before Henry Cavill Became Wolverine, Hugh Jackman Was Superman On Saturday Night Live

"Deadpool & Wolverine" not only features a bunch of Deadpool variants making up the infamous Deadpool Corps. from Marvel Comics, it also reveals a bunch of Wolverine variants from across the multiverse. One of them is comically short, both in accuracy when compared to the comics and visually hilarious, while another has been given quite the grandiose crucifixion on a massive X in the middle of a pile of blood-red skulls. But one of them is a totally ripped, gruff, and perfectly grumpy Wolverine played by none other than "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill.

The introduction of this version of Wolverine not only takes a stab at DC Comics letting their Big Blue Boy Scout go without much of a celebrated send-off, but it shows that Cavill was basically in the wrong comic book universe this whole time. While it's not likely that we'll see Cavill pick up the adamantium claws in a more significant role elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's a fun moment for Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) to offer his amusing meta commentary on. But beyond that, it's actually a really fun switcheroo that you probably don't remember at all.

Timed to the release of his romantic comedy turn in "Kate & Leopold," just one year after he skyrocketed to fame as Wolverine in the first "X-Men" movie in 2000, Hugh Jackman hosted "Saturday Night Live" in December 2001, the same year that "Swordfish" was a big summer movie (which was perfected in "America: The Motion Picture," but I digress). Basically, Jackman was riding a big wave of fame, and "SNL" allowed him to live out another superhero dream by suiting up as Superman, albeit in a rather awkward fashion.