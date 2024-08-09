Before Henry Cavill Became Wolverine, Hugh Jackman Was Superman On Saturday Night Live
"Deadpool & Wolverine" not only features a bunch of Deadpool variants making up the infamous Deadpool Corps. from Marvel Comics, it also reveals a bunch of Wolverine variants from across the multiverse. One of them is comically short, both in accuracy when compared to the comics and visually hilarious, while another has been given quite the grandiose crucifixion on a massive X in the middle of a pile of blood-red skulls. But one of them is a totally ripped, gruff, and perfectly grumpy Wolverine played by none other than "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill.
The introduction of this version of Wolverine not only takes a stab at DC Comics letting their Big Blue Boy Scout go without much of a celebrated send-off, but it shows that Cavill was basically in the wrong comic book universe this whole time. While it's not likely that we'll see Cavill pick up the adamantium claws in a more significant role elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's a fun moment for Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) to offer his amusing meta commentary on. But beyond that, it's actually a really fun switcheroo that you probably don't remember at all.
Timed to the release of his romantic comedy turn in "Kate & Leopold," just one year after he skyrocketed to fame as Wolverine in the first "X-Men" movie in 2000, Hugh Jackman hosted "Saturday Night Live" in December 2001, the same year that "Swordfish" was a big summer movie (which was perfected in "America: The Motion Picture," but I digress). Basically, Jackman was riding a big wave of fame, and "SNL" allowed him to live out another superhero dream by suiting up as Superman, albeit in a rather awkward fashion.
An awkward chat with Superman's parents on SNL
In the eighth episode of the 27th season of "SNL," Hugh Jackman appeared in a sketch in the back half of the show where he portrayed the Man of Steel himself. Set in the Fortress of Solitude, we find Superman anxious to find out more about his true identity, using the crystals of his arctic stronghold to make contact with his holographic father Jor-El, played by Will Ferrell.
However, instead of having a talk filled with insight and wisdom, the conversation becomes the kind of awkward interaction a grown man might have with their parents when they haven't seen each other in a while. Jor-El tries to make some small talk, but it's all just a little uncomfortable. That's when he calls upon Superman's mother, played by Maya Rudolph, who has an equally discomforting exchange, especially when she learns that Superman doesn't have a girlfriend yet, and he's been hanging around with Jimmy Olsen, a teenage boy.
After that, the sketch kind of just sputters out, and the awkward exchange doesn't feel like enough to sustain a full sketch. Honestly, it might have been funnier if Superman had more mature questions about being a grown man, but perhaps that's too easy of a target. At least the visual of Superman's hologram parents bickering in the same transparent projection is somewhat amusing. Frankly, it's no surprise that many probably forgot about this sketch until just now. It's nowhere near as good as Dwayne Johnson's Superman riff on "SNL," but you can watch it unofficially on TikTok:
@huggyattack
Replying to @wdrussell s27e8 12/8/01 Host Hugh Jackman #snlclassic #saturdaynightlive #snl
For what it's worth, Superman holds a special place in Jackman's heart. The actor told Variety back in 2022, "My favorite superhero movie? Growing up, the first 'Superman.' That was a game-changer. Dick Donner movie, Christopher Reeve." Unfortunately, it's probably too late in the actor's career for Jackman to get a legitimate chance at being the Man of Steel, especially since Disney is going to make him play Wolverine until he's 90.