How To Watch Inside Out 2 At Home

The biggest movie of 2024 will soon be able to watch at home. Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2," which has taken Hollywood by surprise and become the highest-grossing animated film ever made (Jon Favreau's "The Lion King" technically has one live-action shot in it, disqualifying it from holding that title), will be available to rent and purchase digitally on August 20, 2024. And for those of us who still appreciate physical media, this movie is also receiving the level of treatment you'd hope and expect for a film of its impressive status: It's getting a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release on September 10, 2024, and the 4K disc will be available in a limited edition SteelBook adorned with cool artwork featuring the movie's emotion characters.

"Inside Out 2" takes place a few years after the original and introduces several new emotions into the head of Riley, the human girl at the center of the story. The familiar faces of Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear are joined now by Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment, Nostalgia, and most importantly, Anxiety, which takes over Riley's mind and gives the movie a chance to explore things that no Pixar film ever has, with extremely moving results.

