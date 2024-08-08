How To Watch Inside Out 2 At Home
The biggest movie of 2024 will soon be able to watch at home. Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2," which has taken Hollywood by surprise and become the highest-grossing animated film ever made (Jon Favreau's "The Lion King" technically has one live-action shot in it, disqualifying it from holding that title), will be available to rent and purchase digitally on August 20, 2024. And for those of us who still appreciate physical media, this movie is also receiving the level of treatment you'd hope and expect for a film of its impressive status: It's getting a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release on September 10, 2024, and the 4K disc will be available in a limited edition SteelBook adorned with cool artwork featuring the movie's emotion characters.
"Inside Out 2" takes place a few years after the original and introduces several new emotions into the head of Riley, the human girl at the center of the story. The familiar faces of Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear are joined now by Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment, Nostalgia, and most importantly, Anxiety, which takes over Riley's mind and gives the movie a chance to explore things that no Pixar film ever has, with extremely moving results.
Details about Inside Out 2's bonus features
The press release says the "Inside Out 2" home media package contains hours of all-new bonus content, including a documentary, alternate opening, deleted scenes, and more. Here are the bonus features that will be accompanying "Inside Out 2," although the press release also says some of these features may vary by product and retailer, so make sure to take a close look before you buy if any of these are crucial to your purchase:
- New Emotions – With Riley's imminent puberty, the story of Inside Out 2 always suggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicating Riley's world—and throwing a wrench into Joy's hard-won stability. But exactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark. Casting the new emotions in Riley's mind was a fun exploration into the shifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of the discarded scenes and characters from the original film. In this documentary we'll discuss that process of creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—from narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.
- Unlocking the Vault – In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene "The Vault." As they stop and start—and refer to various IP versions of the scene—we'll hear about the inspiration for Riley's repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley's mind.
Deleted Scenes
- Cold Open – In this alternate opening, a now 13-year-old Riley awkwardly fumbles her way through an original song she wrote for a school audition.
- Broken Joy – After momentarily being unable to drive the console, Joy worries that she might be starting to malfunction.
- Pool Party – After Riley tries too hard to be fun at an older teen's party – resulting in utter embarrassment – her "Anxiety" becomes "Self-Loathing" who then ousts our hero emotions from headquarters.
- Puberty Park – After seeing their faces printed on "wanted posters," Joy and the others rogue emotions race through a puberty-themed amusement park while being chased by mind worker cops.
- Shame Spiral – At a lock-in with some cool, older girls, Riley and friends play a game of "Never Have I Ever" that goes a bit too far – wreaking havoc in Riley's mind.