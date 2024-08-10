Deadpool & Wolverine's Original Like A Prayer Sequence Killed A Beloved Marvel Hero

Near the end of Shawn Levy's popular superhero flick "Deadpool & Wolverine," the two title heroes (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively) have to fight their way through a crowd of bloodthirsty alternate Deadpools, each one hailing from a different dimension. In a prolonged sequence, Deadpool and Wolverine slice, stab, shoot, and disembowel their way along a city block, leaving a trail of corpses in their wake. The joke of the sequence, of course, is that most of the Deadpools can't die, as they have regeneration powers. After a lot of energy was expended and the army of Deadpools was killed, they merely stand up again, ready for a second round.

To make the sequence a little more fun, Levy underscored the scene with Madonna's 1989 hit "Like a Prayer," an ironic counterpoint to the bloody mayhem on screen. Also, because very few characters can die in the fight, there's not much at stake, making for a largely empty but certainly enjoyable fight sequence.

It seems that an early draft of the "Like a Prayer" sequence, however, did have some stakes. In the previous two "Deadpool" movies, the iron-skinned mutant Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) became friends with the title hero, serving as a straight man to Deadpool's raucous quipster. Colossus appears briefly in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but only at the beginning, showing that the characters are still friends. It seems there was a version of "Deadpool & Wolverine" wherein Colossus was to step in to motivate Deadpool to start fighting again, but would die in the process. The death of Colossus was to provide motivation for the remainder of the film.