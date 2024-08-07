Netflix Suffers One Of The Worst Anime Leaks Ever With Terminator Zero & More Shows

The anime industry just got hit with one of the worst leaks in history. Though spoilers and small leaks are relatively common, particularly phone-recorded leaks at big events like Anime Expo, production screeners of upcoming titles don't tend to leak very often. What makes this an especially egregious leak is that multiple high-profile productions suffered episode leaks — and of multiple episodes each.

The leak began with the opening and ending themes for anticipated titles like the remake of "Ranma ½," as well as the opening for the "Dandadan" anime adaptation. But then it snowballed and the leak is threatening multiple areas of the industry. According to AnimeNewsNetwork, the first four episodes of "Ranma ½," the first six episodes of "Dandadan," the premiere of "Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-" season 3, the movie "Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain," and even all eight episodes of the upcoming "Terminator Zero" anime have leaked online via 4chan and pirate BitTorrent sites.

Needless to say, a leak of this size, hitting multiple studios and distributors (Netflix is distributing both "Terminator Zero" and co-distributing "Dandadan" with Crunchyroll in the US, but not "Ranma ½" or "Re:ZERO"), is not ideal.