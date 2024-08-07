New Production Company From DC Comics Veterans Will Bring New Sci-Fi And Horror Stories To Your Screen

Several veterans from around the entertainment industry have banded together to shake up the horror and sci-fi space. As was first announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (via The Hollywood Reporter), Panick Entertainment is a new horror and sci-fi production company. Its focus will specifically be in the genre space, with plans to prioritize publishing and making films, TV shows, and games.

The company was founded by a team of comic industry veterans, including Kris Longo ("Heavy Metal," DC Comics), who is heading up the company. Adam Schlagman (DC Comics), Mark McCann ("Never Never," "2000 AD"), Doug Pasko ("The Outpost"), and C. Christopher Chiang (DC Comics) are also part of the venture. The first project coming from the company is a new five-issue horror comic from David Dastmalchian of "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" and "Dune" fame. He'll be writing this currently untitled revenge tale alongside Leah Kilpatrick.

Dastmalchian is no stranger to horror, having starred in this year's indie hit "Late Night with the Devil" (in addition to "The Last Voyage of the Demeter"). He's also no stranger to comics, having penned the Dark Horse series "Count Crowly." Dastmalchian has DC connections as well, having starred in "The Dark Knight," CW's "The Flash" TV show, and 2021's "The Suicide Squad." So, all in all, he seems like a great fit for what Panick is trying to do.

Dastmalchian officially commented on the news with the following statement: "I am so excited because Leah and I are joining the Panick team and we are cooking up some very gory, scary, spooktacular comic ideas... Beware."