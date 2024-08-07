The Umbrella Academy Star Who Thought The Show Would Fail (For A Good Reason)
Though it seems sort of strange to think of now, when "The Umbrella Academy" first premiered on Netflix back in 2019, there was a chance that it would become one of the streamer's original series that came and went, maybe even in just one season. Instead, the show became a bonafide hit, spawning three more seasons and introducing a whole new legion of fans, or "Brellies," to the weird world of "The Umbrella Academy." Sure, fans of the original comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá knew what to expect, but for the rest of the world, "The Umbrella Academy" seemed sort of like the emo "X-Men," and that meant there were some doubts even from members of the cast.
At a virtual junket promoting the fourth and final season (via TechRadar), series star David Castañeda shared his initial fears that the series would fail when it first debuted, surprising some of his co-stars a little but reminding everyone of just how impressive the show's success has been. After all, they weren't just facing off against other streaming shows, but also against the titans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe themselves.
Castañeda feared The Umbrella Academy would fail
Castañeda, who plays the knife-throwing super-sibling Diego Hargreeves, explained that because their show was coming out right around the same time as "Avengers: Endgame," he feared it would just disappear under the movie's larger shadow. Not only that, but "The Umbrella Academy" was, well, different. As he explained to his co-star Justin H. Min:
"It was in the craze of the superhero genre, so I was comparing it to 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Iron Man,' and 'Captain America.' I thought 'This is not a superhero show, it's a soap opera'. But it's because of that subtle difference –- it's a story about a dysfunctional, messy family who just happen to have superpowers –- that people connected to it. And yeah, it ended up changing my life."
Instead of flopping, "The Umbrella Academy" became one of Netflix's biggest shows behind "The Witcher," which premiered later that same year, and the behemoth that is "Stranger Things." Fans loved the fact that the series was a bit more like "a soap opera" and that it had a unique flavor all of its own thanks to it working closely with its comic book counterpart. The love of the fans is intense, too, and the cast appreciate it deeply.
Saying goodbye to the Brellies
The first season of "Umbrella Academy" was a runaway hit and the cast found themselves suddenly at the center of fandom love seemingly overnight. The Brellies have supported the show at each and every turn, even backing the show's stars during their own life adventures, like Elliot Page's gender transition between seasons. Star Liam Gallagher, who plays Five, said that it was a "rare and amazing experience" to have such a devoted fandom.
Star Ritu Arya, who plays Lila, explained just how close the fans are to the cast. She said that it's "very bittersweet" to be coming to the end of the series not only because they have to say goodbye to one another and their characters but also to "those who have supported us." Then again, there are always conventions, right? The Brellies are sure to turn out for their fandom for years to come even if the series is completed, so the cast should feel loved and supported pretty much eternally.
The final season of "The Umbrella Academy" hits Netflix on August 8, 2024.