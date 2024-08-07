The Umbrella Academy Star Who Thought The Show Would Fail (For A Good Reason)

Though it seems sort of strange to think of now, when "The Umbrella Academy" first premiered on Netflix back in 2019, there was a chance that it would become one of the streamer's original series that came and went, maybe even in just one season. Instead, the show became a bonafide hit, spawning three more seasons and introducing a whole new legion of fans, or "Brellies," to the weird world of "The Umbrella Academy." Sure, fans of the original comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá knew what to expect, but for the rest of the world, "The Umbrella Academy" seemed sort of like the emo "X-Men," and that meant there were some doubts even from members of the cast.

At a virtual junket promoting the fourth and final season (via TechRadar), series star David Castañeda shared his initial fears that the series would fail when it first debuted, surprising some of his co-stars a little but reminding everyone of just how impressive the show's success has been. After all, they weren't just facing off against other streaming shows, but also against the titans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe themselves.