The Thing Almost Got A Sequel Series From Frank Darabont - Here's Why It Didn't Happen

This post contains spoilers for "The Thing."

The unresolved, anxiety-inducing ending of John Carpenter's "The Thing" feels bleak no matter how you choose to interpret it. This saturated bleakness is arguably the point, as this is a film primarily about paranoia and mistrust. The titular creature's ability to morph into the inhabitants of the film's research station setting is only one facet of the horrors that unfold. The true horror lies in the inevitability of the survivors being wary of one another, even if neither of them are the Thing, with the hopes of being rescued being squashed forever. Despite countless theories being posited about whether MacReady (Kurt Russell) or Childs (Keith David) is the imposter here, the distinction ceases to matter in the end, as the film chooses to cut to black at this perfectly hopeless juncture.

Talks about a sequel to "The Thing" have been making the rounds for quite some time, with Carpenter himself making some vague statements about his involvement in some potential projects. "I don't know. We'll see," is what the director told FANDOM in 2022 when asked whether he will be directing a potential Blumhouse sequel/reboot for "The Thing" — a tidbit first mentioned by Carpenter at the 2020 Fantasia International Film Festival (via Bloody Disgusting). The most recent comment Carpenter made about this potential Blumhouse project was during a Q&A at Texas Frightmare Weekend in 2023:

"I have been sworn to secrecy, okay, because there may be, I don't know if there will be, there may be a 'Thing 2.'"

Carpenter's response is as cryptic as it gets, and any bets regarding an in-the-works sequel have got to be speculative at the moment. However, it has been confirmed that "The Thing" almost got a sequel series that eventually fell through. What exactly happened?