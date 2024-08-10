Why Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron Has A Thanks To Studio Ghibli In Its Credits

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" climaxes with the Marvelous heroes fighting the titular tin man and his army of duplicates in fictional European nation Sokovia. Ultron has built a giant engine beneath a Sokovian city to lift it off the ground, intending to slam it back onto the Earth and cause a mass extinction event. "When the dust settles, the only thing living in this world will be metal."

This scheme is not inspired by a Marvel comic, but rather another film about a robot army and floating city: Hayao Miyazaki's "Castle in the Sky," the first film made by Studio Ghibli. (Though "Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind" brought Ghibli's soon-to-be founders together.) "Castle In The Sky," set in a Wales-like fantasy world, follows orphans Pazu and Sheeta as they search for Laputa, a long-lost advanced civilization.

Laputa is like Atlantis if it soared above the clouds instead of collapsing beneath the waves. The Laputian people are mostly gone, leaving behind only their city and robot creations. The evil Colonel Muska (voiced by Mark Hamill in Disney's English dub) wants to turn these robots into a conquering army. One of the robots appears in "Age of Ultron" as a barely-there Easter Egg; when Ultron makes his debut to the Avengers at Stark Tower, its arm is visible at the right edge of the frame.

The film's credits mention that "Laputa robot appears courtesy of Studio Ghibli." Anime News Network claims that "Whedon is a big fan of Studio Ghibli," and he must be considering the shadow that "Castle in the Sky" casts over his movie.