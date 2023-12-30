The Star That Joss Whedon Believes Caused The Buffy Movie To 'Fall Apart'

In the wake of the highly influential series version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the 1992 movie of the same name gets a lot of undeserved flak. Many fans of "Buffy" the series find the film to be a little too cheeseball for their liking, and with "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon's extremely vocal dislike of how the film turned out, it's been easy for others to take a similar stance. As I've pointed out before in writing about the film, "Joss Whedon also famously hates the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' movie, frequently citing his dislike of the changes director Fran Rubel Kuzui made during production. Odd, considering between Kuzui and Whedon, only one of the two has ever actually experienced life as a teen girl, but I digress."

However, Whedon has also been very vocal about another reason he feels the "Buffy" movie failed, placing blame on the shoulders of one of the film's lead performers. And no, he doesn't mean Kristy Swanson. In a 2003 interview with IGN, Whedon placed the blame on arguably the film's biggest star at the time, Donald Sutherland (who played Buffy's Watcher, Merrick). "I believe that part of the problem was that the director was unable to control the big, fat, wannabe movie star who came — you know, the old guy ... Donald," said Whedon.

"They were changing their lines and running roughshod over her and everybody else, and I'm sorry, you can't have that," he amended. "You have to have faith in the leader, and in that situation, the leader has to be the director. In TV, it has to be the producer." Now, I could say "People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" but given the countless allegations the cast of the "Buffy" series has made over the years about a toxic work environment, I don't know if Whedon has a leg to stand on here.